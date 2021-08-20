Our digital subscribers have received an email stating the Friday E-edition of The Emporia Gazette is out. But, upon further inspection they soon realized they actually received a copy of The Abilene Chronicle-Reflector.
Oops!
Blame it on lack of coffee, new school year parenting jitters or end-of-the-week fatigue — we uploaded Abilene's paper to the wrong server.
The Friday Gazette will be up and online shortly. We apologize for the error.
