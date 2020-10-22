The Emporia High School Student Council is asking for the community’s help in filling 190 appointments during its fall blood drive supporting the Red Cross next week.
The blood drive is set for 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the high school.
“Usually blood drives only have 70 - 80 [appointments] so this is a big one,” said Taylor Moorman, blood drive coordinator for the EHS Student Council. “Every year, student council hosts a fall and spring drive. It’s important that we host blood drives to get out into the community and show that we are making a difference and helping out our community.”
Moorman said the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to organize the fall drive this year. With staggered schedules bringing less students into the building and some students doing school entirely online, getting the word out has been a challenge.
“We usually do some sort of kick-off to get students signed up, so this year we did a video and sent it out to all the students,” he said. “Then, we sent a form out and we didn’t get as many as most years just because some are full-remote, which totally makes sense, and some aren’t in school that day. There’s just a lot of combined reasons to why our numbers are down, which is why community involvement would be so important to help us.”
Moorman said it’s important for people who are able to donate to sign up for appointments for the blood drive before Oct. 29. The Red Cross currently has a no walk-ins policy due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Donors are needed for regular blood donations and Power Red donations.
Regular blood donations are the most common type of donation, during which approximately a pint of “whole blood” is given, and usually takes about an hour.
A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. Donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Neg, B Neg, or O blood in order to donate.
“As always, blood is always in critical need since its shelf-life is less than two months,” Moorman said. “It’s always important to host blood drives to have it on hand. Also, with the pandemic, people are needing more blood and with natural disasters, since it is hurricane season, a lot of those drives are getting canceled and people who get injured will need blood. There is a big need all over the country.”
As of June 15, anyone who donates blood through the Red Cross will have their donation screened for COVID-19 antibodies, which are formed when fighting an infection.
“An antibody test assesses whether your immune system has responded to the infection, not if the virus is currently present,” according to www.redcross.org. “The COVID-19 antibody test is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donors who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may have the unique opportunity to help patients fighting the disease.”
Appointments can be made online at www.redcross.org/give.html or the Red Cross app and searching for drives in the “66801” zip code. You can also call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule a donation over the phone.
