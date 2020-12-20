The Emporia High boy’s basketball team powered past a six-point opening quarter Friday night against Great Bend, coming alive for an eventual 52-41 victory behind 27 points from Charles Snyder.
Six Spartan turnovers in the opening eight minutes of play saw EHS trailing 12-6 at the first buzzer before coming back to tie the contest at 17 with 2:49 remaining before the halftime break. EHS regained its first advantage since 2-0 on a Snyder layup to make the score 19-18 at the 1:56 mark, battling to take a 23-21 lead into the locker room.
Snyder would provide the majority of the Spartans’ offensive output in the first half, recording 15 points in the half.
“After that first quarter, we were able to slow down a bit and really start to play through Charles,” said EHS Head Coach Beau Welch after the game. “It took a bit for all of our guys to settle down, but that’s been a bit of a common theme for us to start out. It was just about settling down and finding the smart play, and we were able to be a bit more effective in the second half by doing that.”
Great Bend regained a 24-23 lead directly out of the break on a three-point basket after going 6-12 from beyond the arc in the first, but the Spartans would begin to find their own opportunities from mid- and long- range.
After scrapping to gain a 33-28 lead at the 4:18 mark in the third quarter behind baskets from Chance Gilpin and Parker Leeds, the Spartans headed into the final period leading by seven on Camden Kirmer’s first three-pointer of the year at the 52-second mark.
The Panthers were unable to reduce their margin whatsoever in the fourth quarter, falling victim to the continued inside presence of Snyder — who went 6-8 from the field in the second half — and limited looks on the offensive end. Great Bend would finish the night with a total of seven rebounds in the entire game, trailing by as many as 13 in the final minutes.
In regrouping after their difficult first quarter, the Spartans combined to finish with a 23-33 shooting mark from the field to add to a strong defensive performance.
“Obviously, getting a win is big for our confidence heading into Christmas break and moving forward on the season,” Welch said. “In all of our games so far this season, I really think we’ve gotten better as the games have gone on. That was definitely the case again tonight. We struggled to run things early, but throughout the game we got better, and better and better. That’s what we like to see, and something we’ll need to continue if we keep having slow starts.”
The Spartan boys will be back in action with a home matchup against Manhattan on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Tip is scheduled for approximately 7:30 p.m.
EHS - 6 17 15 14-52
GBHS - 12 9 10 10-41
EHS - Kirmer (5), Ortega (4), Gilpin (8), Leeds (6), Snyder (27), Corum (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.