We can get so caught up in political bickering that we lose sight of important, interesting issues and activities. So let’s take a break and look at what’s happening locally and statewide.
Economy
Our state’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, and we currently are in fiscal year 2021 (FY21). At the beginning of each month, the state releases actual revenue totals for the previous month and compares them to projections from the most recent Consensus Revenue Estimating (CRE) group meeting … in this case, projections from April of this year.
During July and August, actual revenues beat the estimate by about 1 percent, which equals about $75 million. Better-than-anticipated revenues from income tax, sales tax and the compensating use tax (the sales tax on online purchases) drove the revenue increase. I always am glad to beat estimates, but I view the news with considerable caution because:
The CRE group’s April estimate already had reduced revenue expectations by a combined $1.272 billion for FY20 and FY21.
Although it appears to me that businesses are adjusting to the protective measures required to control the spread of the virus, the pandemic will continue to buffet the economy until a vaccine is widely distributed.
According to the Kansas Department of Labor, the August unemployment rate for Lyon County was 5.4 percent, up from 3.5 percent at the same time last year. Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate currently is 6.9 percent.
Two key topics for the 2021 legislature will be how to grow the economy and how to get more people back to work. Some difficult decisions will be made. In addition to budget issues, the legislature will also be drawing new district boundaries for all House and Senate districts based on the 2020 census.
Kansas Emergency Management Act (KEMA)
I attended the first two days of the interim committee meetings about the Kansas Emergency Management Act. I am not an interim committee member, but I have a keen interest because of my experience with emergency planning at Wolf Creek.
For me, the key takeaway from the first two days came from Major General Weishaar, the Kansas Adjutant General, when Senator Thompson asked about including more, as opposed to fewer, restrictions within the act. The major general responded that he hoped the legislature would set boundaries within the act, and then let the professional emergency-response staff people under his command do their jobs.
I agree with Major General Weishaar. The legislature should set some limits, but should allow emergency-response professionals manage each type of emergency as they are trained to do.
The committee continues meeting, and will prepare a report about recommended changes to KEMA for legislative consideration.
Endorsements and Education
I was pleased to receive notification this week that the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) Kansas PAC has endorsed me. Thank you to all the small business members of NFIB.
I also was honored to receive an endorsement from the Kansas Chapter of the National Education Association (KNEA). Thank you to the teachers of KNEA! As they navigate new ways of educating students, they are showing amazing flexibility, adaptability and creativity. But I think the term that best describes our teachers and school staff members is dedicated. Best wishes to all for a successful school year.
A few days ago, the National Teachers Hall of Fame announced its 2020 honorees:
- Andrew Beiter, eighth grade social studies teacher at Springville Middle School in Springville, New York.
- Thomas Knab, K-4 visual arts educator at Dodge Elementary School in East Amherst, New York.
- Melissa Collins, second grade teacher at John P. Freeman Optional School in Memphis, Tennessee.
- Donna Gradel, retired 10-12 grade environmental science teacher at Broken Arrow High School, and current dean of academics and innovation at Summit Christian Academy in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
- Jamil Siddiqui, 9-12 grade math teacher at East Bridgewater Junior/Senior High School in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts.
Congratulations to the new inductees! The pandemic has delayed their formal induction, so we look forward to welcoming them to Emporia next year.
Around Emporia
At ESU, the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center (PAROC) is nearing completion near King Lake north of I-35. When completed, it will provide state-of-the-art facilities for biology students and faculty. Also at ESU, construction of the Kossover Tennis Complex is beginning near the tennis courts along Merchant Street, and students have moved into the newly renovated Abigail Morse Hall.
At the south end of town, the zoo’s Oasis Project is coming along. Our zoo is a treasure! If you drive down C of E Drive, you will notice that improvements to the Emporia Child Care Center are nearing completion and, just down the block, renovations are converting the building that houses Emporia’s Radio Stations so SOS can relocate from many separate buildings into one facility, and the radio station will continue to be there. Angie and I are excited to be the campaign co-chairs for this SOS project. The Emporia area has always been very generous as evidenced by the many projects and activities funded by local donations. Thank you!!.
I know the pandemic makes us feel as if we are all locked up inside our houses, but we can still take a drive or a walk to see many of these projects. The changing of the seasons is a wonderful time to enjoy our many parks and trails.
Passings
As I write this newsletter, I am also reading many tributes to fine people who served our nation, our state and our community.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. She was an iconic figure not only on the Court, but also throughout her public life. Her words of wisdom will echo through generations:
“If you want to be a true professional, you will do something outside yourself, something to repair tears in your community, something to make life a little better for people less fortunate than you. That’s what I think a meaningful life is. One lives not just for one’s self but for one’s community.”
“Fight for the things that you care about but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
Reggie Robinson, who also battled cancer, wore many hats and touched many lives during his 63 years. Every time I met him, he made me feel as if I was the most important person he was talking with that day. He was a remarkable leader of the Kansas Board of Regents, a much-admired KU administrator and Washburn faculty member, and most recently, the esteemed president/CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation.
Harry Stephens and Jim Calvert were outstanding citizens. Both had strong ties to Emporia State University and to our community. They cared deeply about Emporia and Kansas. I’ll miss their wisdom and insight.
As we mourn the physical loss of these leaders, I am grateful for the people they mentored, and the kind words and wisdom they shared. Godspeed to their heavenly home, and peace to their families.
Serving You
Like the people mentioned above, I take public service seriously. I suppose I could do other things with my time, but my father taught my sisters and me that working to make our community better was a responsibility, not an option.
I began volunteering early here in Emporia. Whether it was with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce, SOS or the Emporia Community Foundation, I quickly learned that listening was more important than talking.
As your representative, I have continued to listen to all the people of the 60th District. When I hear from any of you about problems, I work to find solutions. For the past four years, it has been my honor to represent you in the Kansas Legislature. I hope to continue that mission if re-elected in November. I would appreciate your vote.
Contact me any time. Stay well.
