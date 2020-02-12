Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.