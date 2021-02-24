The cause of a Wednesday morning house fire in the 1600 block of Sherwood Way is under investigation by the Emporia Fire Department.
Around 9:49 a.m., dispatch toned out for reports of an active fire in the living room of the residence located at 1611 Sherwood Way. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a heavy amount of smoke on scene.
Battalion Chief Bill Harmon said one person was inside of the home when the fire started, but they were able to escape without injuries. The home sustained heavy damage to contents within the home, but he wasn't sure just yet about structural damage.
He said the fire was contained to "the kitchen and living room area."
"It's kind of like a U-shape or an open floor plan, so it's kind of hard to say it was specifically one area," Harmon said.
Investigators were still on scene a little more than three hours after the call came through, determining the cause of the fire.
We will update with more information as it is available.
