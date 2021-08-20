Lyon County State Bank announced Friday that, due to a recent positive diagnosis of COVID-19, it will close its lobbies effective immediately.
All Lyon County State Bank locations will be open regular hours for drive-thru transactions only.
"The safety of our staff and customers is our top priority," LCSB staff said in an email.
To schedule an appointment for other services please contact 620-342-3523. For more information visit Lyon County State Bank’s website at www.mylcsb.com
