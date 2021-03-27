EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Emporia teachers Amanda Ballard and Lori Bishop who were honored during the 2022 Kansas Teacher of the Year Celebrations. Bishop is a fourth grade teacher at Walnut Elementary and Ballard is a English teacher at Emporia High School. The awards recognize teachers who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance and the teaching profession.
Emporia State Federal Credit Union who is bringing financial literacy resources to students and the Lyon County Community. A total of 1,280 students in Lyon County will have free access to Banzai — an online program offering financial tools.
The Emporia High Girls soccer team who got to play its first soccer game since 2019. Due to COVID-19, there was no 2020 soccer season.
Dynamic Discs who hosted the Monkey Island Disc Golf tournament. More than 200 people took part in the tournament. Josiah O’Polka from Bondurant, Iowa won the open division.
Lelan Dains who was named the new director of the Emporia Convention and Visitors Bureau. Lelan previously worked for Unbound Gravel and is co-owner of Emporia’s Gravel City Adventure. He replaces Susan Rathke who served the community for 28 years.
Americus native Savanna Chestnut who is a contestant on the television show “The Voice.” She was picked by Blake Shelton to advance in the competition.
Emporia High girls basketball coach Carolyn Dorsey who was named the 2021 Centennial League Coach of the Year. She was selected for this award by her fellow league coaches. Dorsey led the Lady Spartans to a 15-7 record and a third-place Centennial League finish.
Organizers and volunteers who helped give away 950 boxes of food during a Farmers to Families Food Box giveaway. The event took place on the ESU campus and was sponsored by the Communities in Schools of Mid America and Walnut Elementary School
Pioneer Bluffs Executive Director Lynn Smith and Grand Central Hotel and Grill Suzan Barnes who have been named to Ingram’s Magazine “50 Kansans You Should Know” list.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
