PITTSBURG — Emporia State’s multi-eventers had three individual event personal bests to highlight the opening day of the 2019-20 Indoor Track & Field Season.
Tanner Raubenstine got things started at the Boo Rogers Combined Multis by matching his career best in the first event. He ran a 6.90 in the 60m to lead the heptathlon field. He also had the second-best effort of his career in the indoor long jump, going 22-03.50 (6.79m) and in the high jump with a mark of 6-01.25 (1.86m). He finished day one of competition in fourth place with 2900 points.
Wyatt Seidel cleared a personal best 5-10.75 (1.80m) in the high jump portion of the heptathlon. He is in 11th place overall with 2348 points after four events.
Clara Eilert cleared 5-02.25 (1.61m) for a personal best in the high jump portion of the pentathlon for Emporia State. She finished in 11th place overall with 3072 points. Competing in their first collegiate pentathlon freshmen Kynzie Underwood and Victoria Pettay placed 14th and 15th respectively.
Raubenstine and Seidel will complete the final three events of the Boo Rogers heptathlon beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kan. The rest of the Hornets will compete in the Crimson & Gold Invite following the heptathlon at 12 noon.
ESU DB Holbert named All-Region
Emporia State defensive back Lawson Holbert earned first-team All-Super-Region 3 honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) as selected by CoSIDA.
The senior from Leawood, Kan. led the MIAA and ranked 11th in the nation with seven interceptions and is tied for fifth on the Emporia State single season list. He also had 72 total tackles to rank second for the Hornets. He was a first-team All-MIAA selection.
He is now eligible for the D2CCA All-American honors.
8 Members Of ESU VB Named MIAA Scholar Athletes
Emma Dixon and Yuchen Du were both named MIAA Scholar-Athletes to highlight eight Emporia State volleyball players that earned academic honors from the association, it was announced this week.
Du was named second-team All-MIAA and maintains a 3.99 GPA in recreation. An outside hitter from Beijing, China, she led Emporia State with 288 kills and was ranked seventh in the MIAA at 3.00 kills per set. She also contributed 168 digs, 39 blocks and 77 assists on the season.
Dixon was an honorable mention All-MIAA selection and has a 3.95 GPA in accounting. A setter from Wichita, Kan., she finished her career ranked fifth in assists all-time at Emporia State with 2,643 despite operating in a two-setter system most of her career. She was ranked eighth in the MIAA with 734 assists for an average of 7.20 per set this season.
The Scholar-Athlete distinction went to 38 student-athletes across the MIAA. A Scholar-Athlete has a grade point average of 3.50 or better at the certifying member institution. They must also have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms. The student-athlete must also earn All-MIAA honors in the sport for the 2019 season.
Du and Dixon were joined on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll by Valerie Golder, Shelby Innes, Allie Christensen, Mikayla Simons, Jessica Hayes and Aliyah Bernard.
Over 100 total student-athletes earned Academic Honor Roll honors for the 2019 volleyball season. To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll list, one must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
