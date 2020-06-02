Ruby Lucille Harlan Baker, our mother, passed away on
May 23, 2020 at her home in Sun City, Arizona at the age of
94, surrounded by her family and under the care of Banner
Home Health Hospice. She was born on December 10, 1925
in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. The daughter of Earl and Leona
Harlan, she graduated from Chase County Community High
School in 1943. She was married to Guy Baker, Jr on October
7, 1944 prior to his leaving for the Army and World War II
in Germany as an infantryman. After his return from the
war they lived on the Baker family farm in Dunlap, Kansas.
They moved to the Toledo Community in Chase County 5
years later where Ruby continued to be a homemaker and
a farmer’s wife. She was active in many community events
including 4-H, Eastern Star, and the Saffordville Methodist
Church, and was an avid teddy bear collector her entire
life. Later they moved to Cottonwood Falls where she was
a licensed babysitter and helped raise many children of
working mothers and lived there for many years until they
retired and moved to Topeka.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy, on July
23, 2000. She lived in Kansas City, Missouri with her son,
Damien and his partner, Jose, until they moved to Sun City,
Arizona in 2013.
She is survived by her children, Vicki Davis of Surprise,
AZ, Pam Baker of Sun City, AZ, Mike Baker of Leavenworth,
KS, and Damien Baker-Webster of Sun City, AZ; 6
grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Her body was cremated and her cremains will be inurned
at a private family ceremony at Prairie Grove Cemetery
in Cottonwood Falls, to be held Thursday, June 18, 2020,
where she will be laid beside her husband, Guy, of 56 years.
Cards may be sent to 10407 W. Audrey Dr., Sun City, AZ
85351. The family requests no flowers or gifts, but memorial
contributions may be made to the Cottonwood Falls United
Methodist Church in her name, in care of Brown-Bennett-
Alexander Funeral Home.
