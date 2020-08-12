Louis Edward Trear of rural Olpe died on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was 93.
Louis, the son of John J. and Martha Roschek Trear, was born on March 21, 1927 on the family farm 5 miles southeast of Olpe that his parents homesteaded in the Maydale Community. He married Bertha Scheve on May 26, 1951 at the Maydale Catholic Church. She survives.
Surviving family members include: wife, Bertha Trear of Olpe; son, Gary (Shelly) Trear of Wichita; daughters, Janet (Rich) Eisenbarth of Topeka, and Pam (Brad) Norton of Burlington; grandchildren, Melissa (Duane) Baack, Natalie (Alex) Slezarski, Brittany (Tyler) Jenkins, Casey (Bryan) Morgan, Megan (Andrew) Emerton, Bryce (Christi) Trear, Courtney Trear-Rains, Chad Trear, Bailee Norton, and Regan Norton; 9 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Martha Ann Trear; his parents; sisters, Clara Massey, Bernadine Schultz, Martha Trear and Johanna Trear; and brother, John M. Trear.
Louis was a retired farmer and devout Catholic that was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe. Lou was a man who knew hard times and the best of times, the value of family, hard work, good neighbors, the Lord, a good card game and how to make wine. He took his first (and last) flight a few years ago to attend his granddaughter’s wedding. His life was simple, full and ready with a smile for others. He will be missed.
A private mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church and graveside service at Maydale Cemetery are planned. Memorial contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Maydale Cemetery can be sent in care of the funeral home, 605 State Street, Emporia, KS 66801. Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website: www.robertsblue.com.
