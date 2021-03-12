Lyon County Public Health again announced the expanding availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, Friday afternoon, as it prepares to move into a new self-scheduling platform next week.
The vaccine is available to all individuals who qualify under phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan, including all phase 1 workers, persons aged 65 and older, K-12 school employees and childcare workers, food processing plant workers, those in a congregate setting, such as adult care homes, homeless or emergency shelters, or treatment centers, home care givers, transportation workers, higher education employees, DMV and USPS workers, grocery store workers, restaurant and food service employees and retail employees.
The announcement was made as public health officials announced 10 new positives for the novel coronavirus and five recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 34 — an increase of 20 active cases since Monday.
Oveall, 4,116 positives have been reported since March 2020, including 4,000 recoveries and 82 deaths. There are two deaths pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
There are five active hospitalizations.
To schedule an appointment, visit https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard. Appointment availability will open at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 15.
“We are now closing the 65 and older waiting list,” Marketing Manager Justin Ogleby said in a written release. “We have attempted to contact everybody on the list. For those on the list who could not be contacted, you must now self-schedule your vaccine by either visiting our website, or for those who don’t have Internet access, by calling 620-208-3741.”
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org
