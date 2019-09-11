Special to The Gazette
The United Way of the Flint Hills Board of Directors has named Hannah Crowl as the Interim Executive Director, effective Sept. 26.
“I am pleased that Hannah has agreed to serve in this new role as we conduct a search for the permanent executive director,” board chair Kim Parks said. “She has worked at the United Way for seven years and is keenly aware of the work that goes into running a successful campaign and how to ensure that all of the work of United Way continues. The Board of Directors is looking forward to working with Hannah in her new role over the next several months. ”
Crowl joined the United Way of the Flint Hills in 2012 and serves as the Community Impact Manager. In that role, Crowl manages United Way initiatives, such as Read Across America Day, Summer Climbin’ and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. She is active in a variety of committees, including Flint Hills tiny-k, Lyon County Organizations Activated in Disasters, Emergency Food and Shelter Board, Healthier Lyon County and Family Resource Council.
Crowl is a graduate of Leadership Emporia and has been active with the United Ways of Kansas and has attended several convenings with United Way Worldwide. In 2015, Crowl was one of 10 United Way staff members from across the county selected to attend the White House Healthy Young America Conference. Crowl is a 2011 graduate of the University of Kansas.
“I am grateful to the Board of Directors for asking me to step into this new role,” Crowl said. “I have worked side by side with Jami Reever since I started at the United Way and I am ready to take on this important role so that the Board can focus their efforts on finding our next director. This year’s campaign is an exciting one with Ron Thomas as our campaign chair, and I am looking forward to working with him and with our community to reach our goal of $560,000.”
