Francine L. Burke, 75, of Burlington, Kansas passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022. She was born April 17, 1946 in Emporia, the daughter of Francis and Emma (Lambeth) Whinery.
Francine attended school in Emporia. She was employed as an LPN in Sioux City, Iowa.
Francine married Thomas William Burke on May 17, 1963 in Emporia. He preceded her in death on January 29, 2011.
Survivors include one daughter, Billie Quintana of Madison, Kansas; one son, Bruce Burke of Elm City, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Elisa, Maricela and Jordan and her siblings, Joyce Whinery of Burlington and Edna McGill of Virginia.
A private Celebration of Francine’s Life will be held at a later date. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.