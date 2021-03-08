Emporia State theatre presented Sarah Delappe’s “The Wolves” for their first spring 2021 show over the weekend. However, adapting to the coronavirus the production was held via live stream for the audience to view — a first for theatre director Pete Rydberg.
“The Wolves” by Delappe is a series of weekend soccer matches in suburban America. The story follows a sequence of the girls soccer team and the pre-game warm up. The story follows the teenagers on the verge of adulthood and college while playing competitive soccer. The dialogue is natural, fractured and overlapping like a group of friends usually have.
The cast — junior Makayla Pearson, sophomore Allie Thomas, sophomore Taylor Bisbee, junior Alli Jones, junior Haley Wells, junior Juleonna Stevenson, freshman Shaza Al-Kassim, junior Hannah Hendricks, junior Erin McNeley-Phelps and senior Christine Pascoe — celebrate wins and suffer losses together.
There is no clear plot of what the story is about in the beginning, rather than just getting to know the characters come of age. Rydberg explained that it is challenging from a performative aspect because of the dialogue, but also challenging for the audience to try to tune into a single voice.
“It can be frustrating and you have to kind of sit back and soften how you are viewing it,” he said. “So that you can kind of take it all in, like you would an orchestra. In fact, the author of the playwright speaks of the story as a piece of orchestration where each woman’s voice as an instrument, right? The program notes, I think I’d say something like, you know, if you are listening to an orchestra and are trying to pick out the obo — you might miss the music entirely.”
Coincidentally at Rydberg’s old institution, he was directing “The Wolves” before the pandemic shut everything down and canceled the show. “The Wolves” is one of his first directing assignments at ESU.
“I got to complete the work that the pandemic interrupted and that for me, it is so incredibly rewarding and I could not have been blessed. What is incredible is it is so student driven,” he said. “I might be the only old fart in the group, I mean it is student designed, student actors, student stage managers, the individuals running the multi camera set up [Friday] were the students.”
While not allowing the public to watch in-person, Rydberg allowed theatre students to watch in-person due to everyone having classes together and spending close time together to keep the performance aspect still alive for the students. However, the technology was an experience on its own.
“It was absolutely a new experiment, it’s the technology,” Rydberg said. “The cameras themselves are new, we trained ourselves on how to use this software. It is where we could basically have one camera kind of getting set up, [we] had another camera currently streaming and a third camera knd of being repositioned, but it was a real rush to learn how all of this worked.”
Rydberg compared using the technology to his iPhone. He explained that he probably uses 5% of it’s functionality, so he is merely scratching the surface of what his phone can do. With the new technology used to live stream for their production, they have only managed to scratch the surface of what can only get better for future shows.
“We had overlays, we had cameras moving and shifting,” he said. “We had close ups and it was just really, really exciting to see that technology working.”
Additionally, the ESU IT department helped the production stay live after Rydberg was notified on Monday, March 1 that IT was rebooting the system from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday — the opening night of the show — due to some complications being dealt with after the rolling blackouts from the inclement weather a few weeks ago.
Tech week is already a stressful week in the theatre world, but with a phone call explaining that the servers would be shut down on opening night was the cherry on top to Rydberg figuring out how to use the new equipment. Fortunately, IT contacted ValuNet to help create a major internet hotspot for the production to utilize to still live stream the performance.
“It was so well, it went so well and I mean granted I am one person and I am also incredibly familiar with the play, but my experience — I loved that. I was riveted to my seat,” he said. “What I always was worried about, I was worried about a bunch of things, but like one — will not being in the same room just eradicate any sense of life? How will I know that I am watching a live production rather than something someone else prerecorded and just hit play?
“Between the cameras live and tracking the action of the play itself and I did not do anything, I was worried. Oh man, what if I cannot be in the same space feeling the actors radiating out of these lines? But it all just came through wonderfully. … It was an entirely new way of conceiving, of creating the images while directing a show to see that actually playout [Friday] night and successfully do so was really, really rewarding.”
The production came together wonderfully on the screen. Normally for an in-person production, Rydberg would have seen the show multiple times leading up to opening night, but with the new cameras and technology — he got to share the firsthand experience of what an audience member would have seen watching a screen.
“I just really want to thank everyone, not only involved in the production, but we have been incredibly supported by all the avenues at the university — IT maintenance, certainly administration — everyone has just really been helping us adapt to these strange times and that is what as theatre practitioners we hope to be able to do pretty well,” he said.
