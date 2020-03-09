Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Attempt to locate, 1300 Sylvan St., 11:45 a.m.
Citizen community contact, 700 E. 12th Ave., 12:19 p.m.
Welfare check, 1400 Twilight Dr., 4:43 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 1800 E. US Highway 50, 7:42 p.m.
Saturday
Public urination, 600 Commercial St., 1:57 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 18th Ave. and Graphic Arts Rd., 3:31 p.m.
Non-injury accident, S. Congress St. and W. Randolph Ave., 4:31 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 5:58 p.m.
Sunday
Disorderly conduct, 10 block E. 6th Ave., 12:29 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 10 block E. 6th Ave., 12:44 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 800 W. 5th Ave., 3:08 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Non-injury accident, 1200 N. Highway 99, 4:22 a.m.
Traffic stop, I-35 mile marker 330, 11:10 p.m.
Saturday
Agency assist, KTA tollgate, 3:34 a.m.
Animal cruelty, S. Commercial St. and North St., 6:09 p.m.
Fire
Friday
Illegal burning, 400 Turner Rd., 3:56 p.m.
Saturday
Grass fire, KTA mile marker 170, 12:51 p.m.
Fire, 2200 block W. 15th Ave., 12:54 p.m.
Illegal burning, 100 State St., 8 p.m.
Grass fire, 2000 Road C, 8:41 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Theft, 1100 East St., 3:02 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
