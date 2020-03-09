Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Friday

Attempt to locate, 1300 Sylvan St., 11:45 a.m.

Citizen community contact, 700 E. 12th Ave., 12:19 p.m.

Welfare check, 1400 Twilight Dr., 4:43 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1800 E. US Highway 50, 7:42 p.m.

Saturday

Public urination, 600 Commercial St., 1:57 a.m.

Non-injury accident, 18th Ave. and Graphic Arts Rd., 3:31 p.m.

Non-injury accident, S. Congress St. and W. Randolph Ave., 4:31 p.m.

Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 5:58 p.m.

Sunday

Disorderly conduct, 10 block E. 6th Ave., 12:29 a.m.

Non-injury accident, 10 block E. 6th Ave., 12:44 a.m.

Non-injury accident, 800 W. 5th Ave., 3:08 a.m.

Sheriff

Friday

Non-injury accident, 1200 N. Highway 99, 4:22 a.m.

Traffic stop, I-35 mile marker 330, 11:10 p.m.

Saturday

Agency assist, KTA tollgate, 3:34 a.m.

Animal cruelty, S. Commercial St. and North St., 6:09 p.m.

Fire

Friday

Illegal burning, 400 Turner Rd., 3:56 p.m.

Saturday

Grass fire, KTA mile marker 170, 12:51 p.m.

Fire, 2200 block W. 15th Ave., 12:54 p.m.

Illegal burning, 100 State St., 8 p.m.

Grass fire, 2000 Road C, 8:41 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Friday

Theft, 1100 East St., 3:02 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

