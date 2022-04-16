EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
Bobby D’s Barbecue who is celebrating 21 years of serving barbecue in Emporia. Bobby Doudican started the restaurant in 2001 after competing for years in barbecue competitions around the country. Bobby D’s is part of Emporia Restaurant Month which going on now, so go in and have a meal and a chance to win dining out for a year. More details at https://www.emporiyumks.com.
National Teachers Hall of Fame who announced five new inductees. Sergio de Alba, Robert Fenster, Leila Kubesch, Kareem Neal, and Christopher Poulos will be inducted into the hall of fame at a special ceremony in June. The five teachers have a combined teaching experience of 121 years.
Bobby Thompson who held his second annual Flint Hills Gravel Races. Around 700 athletes ran and rode in the races. This year doubled the amount of participants that took part the first year. The event helped raise funds for NICA youth cycling league, Payne’s Promise, Project Playscape and SOS strong.
Emporia Main Street who held its Taste event. The event returned after a two year hiatus due to COVID. More than 450 people took part in the event to sample local food and drinks.
Fanestil Meats who was named Small Business Personsons of the Year by the Small Business Administration. Dan and Jan Smoots purchased the business in 1997 and have worked to grow the business every year. They are currently building a new manufacturing facility west of Emporia.
Chi Em Eats who was named Emerging Business of Year by the Kansas Small Business Development Center at Emporia State University. Mai Fields started the business in 2019 and serves Vietnamese food.
Erren Harter who was selected to be Emporia’s new city commissioner. He will fill the seat of Rob Gilligan who is leaving Emporia to accept a new job in Missouri.
Evergy who is breaking ground on a new operations base. The new service center will be located at 683 Road 180 less than mile from the Emporia Interchange on the Kansas Turnpike.
Chase County High School students Pax Vogel and Alexus Hatcher who won Kansas High School Rodeo awards. Vogel was the average winner in Calf Roping and Hatcher was in the average winner in Cutting.
Tyler Stuck of Hartford High School who broke the school record in Discus on April 7 with a throw of 146’9” and turned around on April 12 with a throw of 155’3” setting another school record.
Chris Walker
Editor & Publisher
