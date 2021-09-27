John Charles (J. C.) Lore, 65, Emporia, Kansas, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
J.C. Lore was born in Los Angeles, California on April 14, 1956, the son of John and Grace (Henry) Lore. J.C. married Cynthia (Cindy) Hagemann on February 8, 1975, in Olpe, Kansas. She survives of the home. Also surviving are daughters, Kelli White, Louisburg, Kansas, and Karen Lore, Oldsmar, Florida; sister, Pat Lore, Emporia; son-in-law, Nick White; and grandchildren, Ethan White and Emmett White. His parents and sister, Joyce, died earlier.
He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia. J.C. was also a member of the Emporia Chamber of Commerce, Emporia Friends of the Zoo, Emporia Arts Council, and Knights of Columbus. He served on the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Building Committee and also on the City of Emporia Building Trades Board.
J.C. was a general contractor and partner in Lore & Hagemann Construction for nearly 40 years forming many valuable relationships with clients and subcontractors throughout the community. He retired in April this year.
One of J.C.’s favorite pastimes was sitting on his deck listening to music with his family. He also enjoyed annual family vacations, walking his dogs, and talking about sports, movies, and literature.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with recitation of the Rosary immediately preceding Mass at 10:00 a.m. Mass will be concelebrated by Father Carter Zielinski and Father Brandon Farrar. Cremation is planned with private inurnment services at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life open house at the Emporia Granada Theater Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
Memorials have been established to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Endowment Fund and the Emporia Granada Theater. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Contributions may be sent to the family online via the funeral home website www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.