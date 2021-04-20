EmporiYUM Restaurant Month is quickly coming to a close, but there’s still time to pick up a Passport and vote for your favorite restaurants.
Fourteen local restaurants are serving up their favorites — and some new dishes just for EmporiYUM! — through April 30, and there’s plenty of time to try something new.
Pick up your Passport at The Emporia Gazette office, located at 517 Merchant St., and take it with you when you visit participating restaurants. You simply get that restaurant’s page stamped when you dine out. Return all stamped pages to The Emporia Gazette by Thursday, May 6 to be entered to win the EmporiYUM Grand Prize: Dining Out for an Entire Year with a $25 gift certificate from each EmporiYUM restaurant!
And, restaurants can win, too. Visit www.emporiyumks.com to vote for your favorite EmporiYUM Restaurant of the Month.
As of press time, the top three restaurants are:
F Chi Em Eats
F Bobby D’s Merchant St. BBQ
F Gourmet To-Go and Catering
The winner will be announced Saturday, May 8 in The Emporia Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.