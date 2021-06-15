Andrew and I were invited to a barbecue recently and decided to bring potato salad.
Ah! But not any potato salad: Sweet Potato Salad!
It had been more than 10 years since I’d thought of this recipe, though I made it often before the turn of the century. I even won “Best Side Dish” at a Symphony in the Garden picnic in Memphis with this recipe.
No mayonnaise, no mustard, no pickles. Still sweet, still toothsome, still tasty.
Even if you would never touch a sweet potato pie, you ought to give this one a try. Let’s get cooking!
For this dish I look for long, slender potatoes - as opposed to short, fat potatoes for baking.
Once the potato is peeled, cut it in half across the middle (the “waistband”) and then stand it on the flat end to cut the remaining length into one-inch strips, holding the top to stabilize as you cut. Finally, you’ll have slabs that can be cut cross-wise to finish making the bite-size chunks.
SWEET POTATO AND MANGO SALAD
2 pounds sweet potatoes
1 medium red onion
1 medium white onion
3 large mangos (or 2/3 cup jarred mangos, drained)
1 red bell pepper
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Peel and cut the potatoes in pieces about an inch square. Cut the onion, mango and bell pepper likewise. Combine everything in a large bowl. Whisk together the oil, lime juice and spices, and toss well with the veggies to coat evenly.
Stack two large pieces of heavy aluminum foil on the counter. Mound the sweet potato mixture into the middle and wrap in the foil, folding up the edges to make a tight, well-sealed package. Place directly on the grill and cook until the vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes. The sweet potatoes will still be firm and that’s a good thing. You don’t want mushy potato salad.
Remove from the grill and let it cool a bit before unwrapping — it needs some extra steam time. Transfer to a large bowl and adjust the seasoning, to taste. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro and serve at room temperature.
The dressing and softer bits of mango come together to coat the potatoes just like a traditional mustard-mayonnaise-diced pickle dressing would. Delicious!
LAGNIAPPE
If you haven’t noticed, yes, the Emporia Farmer’s Market is now open Wednesday afternoons as well as Saturday mornings. Area markets include Mondays in Olpe and Fridays in Americus. Learn more at emporiafarmersmarket.org.
Emporia schoolchildren, up to age 18, can have a free breakfast and lunch by going to Riverside, Village or William Allen White elementary schools between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays through July 30 and pick up a brunch bag (it has lunch for today and breakfast for tomorrow!)
You don’t have to be enrolled in the specific school, so Walnut kids can go to Riverside, Middle School kids can go to William Allen White — wherever you can make it. Find out about menus and other news by following MealSpot on Facebook or call 341-2382. No service July 5.
