From posts to protests, there has certainly been no shortage of opinions surrounding George Floyd’s death. It unearthed a roar across the country and even around the globe.
We live in a world that puts such an incredibly high value on picking a “side.” Are you for this or against that? Are you on his side or her side? Are you right or left? Liberal or conservative? The list could go on and on. There’s a “pro” and “anti” side to just about everything.
Even with the latest chain of events, it brought out extreme opinions on racism, protests, violence, the role and responsibility of law enforcement officers, and more. It wasn’t difficult to find a side on which to land.
It feels good to pick a side; safe. We can call ourselves “right” and the other side “wrong.” It’s especially easy when the cameras are rolling, the crowd is large and our social media posts are soaring. And there is definitely a time and place to put a stake in the ground for what we know is right. But the thing is — when the energy of the moment dies down (and it will) and the real work to make changes that need to be made begins — the issues we are all shouting about now and the sides we have landed on won’t seem so black and white anymore. They are going to seem mirky, complicated and all shades of gray... because they are.
Systemic racism has been an issue for our country since its inception. Lines have been drawn over it. Rebellions have been waged. Wars fought. Proclamations issued. Amendments passed. Passed again. And again. Civil cases have been argued over race. Movements formed. Political races won. And lives lost.
It’s not black-and-white. The battle against injustice is one that has to be fought on many fronts, some that oftentimes may not even occur to those of us who don’t experience it. If it was clear, the war would have been won long ago. Yet here we are, decades upon decades later, and hate and prejudice still exist in the land where we say that there is supposed to be liberty and justice for all.
Right now it may seem easy, in fact, the right thing to do, to wave a banner or use Instagram as our platform. But the real question is: When the media moves on, our “likes” wane and what was so crystal-clear doesn’t seem so anymore, what will we do then?
Ashley Walker
Editor
