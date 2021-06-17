The Emporia Community Foundation awarded the NLC Youth Association with a $500 surprise grant Thursday morning as part of its continued 25th anniversary ECF Celebrates campaign.
The NLC Youth Association was founded in 1997 to provide a nurturing, learning and caring environment to the members of the community. The association operates the only nonprofit licensed early child development center in their community serving youth ages newborn - 12.
The NLC Youth Association Fund was started with the ECF in 2015. Christine Wallace accepted the ECF Celebrates grant on behalf of the preschool while students enjoyed cookies and juice boxes. The NLC Youth Association conducts various fundraisers during the year and this grant will help with their capital improvement projects.
