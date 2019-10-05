EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Alvaro and Ricardo Ramos for opening their newest restaurant, Taco Express, at 201 Commercial St. Thanks for bringing more tasty food to Emporia!
The Kansas Masonic Literacy Center for donating $100 in books to Friends Together United Methodist Preschool. The preschool participated in KMLC’s activities for Kansas Literacy Week last month which earned them the chance to win. The children in the 3 and 4/5 year old classes will appreciate some new books to read and learn from.
The Flint Hills Community Health Center for offering a drive-thru flu shot clinic Friday. Thanks for helping keep our community healthy, and making it easy for people to get protected against the flu.
Everyone involved with the Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity for raising $15,000 with the Building with BBQ fundraiser.
VFW Post 1980 for raising money for area veterans through a recent dance, and with its current T-shirt sale campaign. Be sure to visit the VFW at 932 Graphic Arts Rd. to see the shirts and order one for yourself.
Symphony in the Flint Hills and Camp Wood YMCA for another incredible year of WoodFest. Thanks for all you do to bring together the arts and the beauty of the Flint Hills year after year.
Ryann Brooks
Reporter
