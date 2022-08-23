The Welcome Back Block Party returned to downtown Emporia Monday evening.
Emporia Main Street organized the event to welcome students from Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College back to the community. Games, and activities could be found from the 800 - 1200 blocks of Commercial Street.
The annual party is a good chance for various businesses to show what they have to offer and to welcome the students to town.
