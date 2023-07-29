Alex Michael Muckenthaler of Emporia died on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 22.
Alex was born on April 2, 2001, in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Joe Edward and Kristine Ann Rundle Muckenthaler.
Surviving family members include his parents, Joe and Kristine Muckenthaler of Emporia; brother, Kyle Muckenthaler of Emporia; grandmother, Theresa Ann Muckenthaler of Emporia; grandfather, Larry Rundle of Clay Center; uncles, John (Vickie) Muckenthaler, and Jay (Becky) Muckenthaler; aunts, Susan (Jeff) Mall and Diana (Steve) Rohde and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, James (Jim) Muckenthaler and grandmother, Lora Rundle.
Alex was a student at Ft. Hays State University majoring in Construction Technology. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Emporia.
Alex was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma on August 4, 2011. He was cured of that and then developed treatment caused Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). In December of 2013 Alex received a bone marrow transplant from his donor and brother, Kyle. In December of 2014, he relapsed with AML and in March of 2015 started receiving Donor Lymphocyte Infusions with another donation from his brother, Kyle. This put him into remission for six years. During this time, Alex was the manager of the high school football team and only got one B grade throughout his whole high school career. He took his academics very seriously. He graduated in the top 5% of his class of 2019. Alex was a 2019 Kansas State Scholar and earned scholarships for his academics and from Cancer for College. Alex continued to excel in academics at Ft Hays, as he was on the Dean’s Honor Roll every semester at college. In October of 2021, Alex once again relapsed and has been fighting the fight since. He led us to Kansas City, St. Louis and Houston, continuing to advance medicine in the fight against cancer.
Alex loved the outdoors. Driving his truck on a country cruise was his therapy. He absolutely loved seeing animals in nature. He loved to fish and hunt and be with friends. Alex was selfless, kind and funny. During his last month he lost most of his eyesight, but never ever lost his vision! He protected his mother, father and brother to the end and never ever once did I hear him complain or say “Why Me”.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2023, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 102 Exchange Street, Emporia with burial following at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the church with the rosary at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers Alex’s wishes were to have Children’s Mercy Hospital, Alex’s Lemonade Stand or Camp Quality Northwest Missouri for his memorial funds. They can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.