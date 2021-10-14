Ground turkey sold at Dillons stores may have had blue plastic mixed in. So it's being recalled.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that Butterball is recalling three-pound trays labeled as “Kroger Ground Turkey” with a sell or freeze-by date of Oct. 17. Kroger is the parent company of Dillons.
The recall also covers 2.5-pound trays labeled “Butterball all natural Ground Turkey,” with a sell or freeze-by date of Oct. 18. A USDA statement says both products were shipped nationwide.
Inspectors found about seven tons of ground turkey had extraneous materials, especially the plastic. People who have the meat either should throw it out or return it to the store where it was purchased.
No injuries have been confirmed from the ground turkey.
If you have questions about the recall, call Butterball's Consumer Hotline at 800-288-8372.
