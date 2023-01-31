Roxanne Marie Thomas, 67, passed away Friday evening at her home south east of Lebo with her family gathered around her.
A celebration of Roxanne’s life will be held at 10:00 A.M, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lebo United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at Key West Cemetery, east of Lebo. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo.
Roxanne requested that memorial contributions be made to the Coffey County Cancer Support Group or to the Church and sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at
