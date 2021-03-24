Nannette Progue, the former Finance Director for the City of Dodge City, addressed the Emporia City Commission in regard to housing during its Wednesday morning study session.
She discussed the way Dodge City had successfully implemented the Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) program to increase housing over the past several years. The Dodge City model is one that the Emporia City Commission has expressed interest in following during previous meetings.
Progue explained that one of the first things that was done in Dodge City was to calculate the number of houses that would need to be built in order for the property taxes accumulated to make up for the cost of installing infrastructure.
In order to fund the infrastructure -- a cost that the city picked up -- Dodge City primarily utilized special assessments on property taxes in addition to RHID funds and special revenue bonds. Progue clarified that the special assessment taxes would be placed on the developer who owned the land where houses were to be built.
In Dodge City, most often the city would hire and pay the engineer to build the infrastructure and bid out the infrastructure costs through its normal processes. Meanwhile, the developer would simply focus on building the houses.
Progue suggested that, in order to minimize the risk to the city, any agreements made with developers should include a timeframe in which construction must commence. She also explained that, in Dodge City, the developers would deposit 25% of the infrastructure costs, which would be paid back once the project was 35% built out. This made it less likely that a project would be aborted prior to completion.
Jim Witt, Emporia’s Special Projects Coordinator, explained what would be different if Emporia followed the Dodge City model.
“The way we’re doing it now, we’re relying on the developer to get the infrastructure done, finance it, engineer it, we take it over at that point, so they’re holding both sides of the balance,” Witt said. “[The Dodge City] way, the balance comes a little bit our way.”
Witt went on to explain that taking on more of the responsibility did pose more risk to the city, but pointed back to the risk management strategies that Dodge City had implemented. There was no way to completely eliminate risk, he said, but it could be mitigated.
Progue said that the RHID process was by no means easy to implement in Dodge City, but that it was worth it because without doing so the city would have been limited in how it could grow.
“If you don’t have houses, you can’t expand businesses, and that’s what it became in Dodge City, was that the businesses just weren’t able to expand because they didn’t have anywhere to live,” she said.
The City Commission also:
Discussed with Jeff Lynch, Community Development Coordinator, the possibility of installing an electric vehicle charging station in the 1000 block of Mechanic. The stations would provide 25 miles for every hour charged.
Heard a request from local establishments to change the city ordinance regarding when alcohol can be served (9 a.m.) to be changed to align with the state law (6 a.m.). There was general agreement among the commissioners.
Discussed with Dean Grant, Director of Public Works, the possibility of buying a new motor grader. Commissioners expressed concern with the low amount of usage a motor grader gets as compared to the high cost of purchasing one. Commissioners agreed that they would approve the purchase if there was a clear plan in place that would demonstrate how the motor grader would be used to be worth the cost.
(1) comment
There’s one big difference between Dodge City and Emporia. They have huge Slaughter houses that employ a lot of people. Emporia has a stagnant, if not shrinking, job market. Temp jobs and fast food jobs will not encourage the kind of economic growth needed to support such high hopes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.