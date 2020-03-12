Lyon County Public Health in coordination with Lyon County Emergency Management commended local partners Thursday for canceling events that would promote large gatherings of people.
Social distancing has been shown to slow a disease outbreak across a community. This means reducing the number of times and places that people gather in large numbers or spend time together in close proximity. By slowing the spread of the disease, medical facilities are better able to handle the demand, which may save lives.
This decision follows best practices, guidance, strategies and tactics passed from the Centers for Disease Control.
“Officials may ask you to modify, postpone or cancel large events for the safety and well-being of your event staff, participants, and the community,” reads the decision by the CDC. (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/mass-gatherings-ready-for-covid-19.html)
"While we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, Lyon County Public Health and Lyon County Emergency Management currently recommend canceling or postponing events that would promote large gatherings of people in close proximity for extended periods of time," read a statement from Lyon County Public Health.
"By working together, each one of us has an opportunity to minimize the spread of disease. Everyone should be using protective measures, which include washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover your mouth when you cough, avoid touching your face, mouth and eyes and stay home when you are sick."
