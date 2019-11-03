More than $6,000 was raised as people celebrated life and hope during the second annual Unmasking Suicide Masquerade Ball Saturday evening at the Bowyer Building.
The fundraising event supports Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention in its mission to connect life-saving resources to those in the local community. Executive Director Melissa Kurtenbach said this year’s event would not have been possible without the continued support of community members, businesses and organizations.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “We really had a lot of outpour of support from community members and organizations this year, to donate silent auction items, to help us raise funds. That’s been great this year, and that’s been different this year for people to help us that way.”
Kurtenbach said around 50 tickets were sold for the event, which was catered by Do-B’s. Bourbon Cowboy offered bartending services throughout the evening. This year featured tarot card readings by Jen Ogleby as well as a DJ playing music throughout the evening.
“We just have a lot of fun, unique things going on this year,” she said. “It’s so important to [have fun] because it’s so hard. We’re all so closely wound and I think sometimes we like to protect ourselves and don’t like to let our guards down. It’s OK to not be OK, and we tell people that. It’s definitely OK to have a good time. It’s OK to let loose with your friends, it’s OK to meet new people, it’s OK to engage in different conversations than you would before.”
Kurtenbach said getting out of one’s comfort zone is an important part of the growth and healing process.
“When we step out of our comfort zone, then we may feel more comfortable when we see someone in trouble to stop and say something to that person,” she said.
Community partnerships have been a big part of Beacon for Hope’s success over the last year, Kurtenbach said.
“We partner with the Flint Hills Community Health Center because people can go there for care,” she said. “We partner with Corner House Inc. because addiction and alcoholism plays such a big role in people who really hit that low and become suicidal. It’s been a lot of fun for us to meet the diversity of our community and share all of the resources that we have in our community, too.”
FHCHC Behavioral Health Unit Clinic Manager Verlin Conkle said the partnership with Beacon for Hope is an important way for the health center to reach out to people in the community they may not otherwise reach. Because anxiety, depression and suicide ideation are commonly-seen issues, he said it was important to work with other organizations who also have resources.
“Early on, Melissa and I started talking about how we could work together to better educate the community to provide that awareness and that help for people in need,” he said. “One of the things that we talk about a lot is that Beacon for Hope is here, and they are a wonderful organization that can provide education.”
Conkle said he’s been impressed with Beacon for Hope’s QPR Suicide Prevention trainings, mental health first aid trainings and also its other community events.
“We want to let folks know that if you’re having these thoughts and you’re having these feelings, not only that we can help but Beacon for Hope is there as a support as well,” he said.
FHCHC Marketing Manager Brandon Stiner said it was important to bring access to those “hidden” resources.
“We do internal training to let people know about Beacon for Hope because the more that people know, the better off we are,” he said. “Resources are hidden sometimes, so with our new web page we’ll be able to have a page for Beacon for Hope as well as other resources.”
FHCHC’s new web site is expected to go live next spring.
Community partners weren’t the only ones out enjoying the evening at the Bowyer Building.
“I met Melissa at one of her art events and totally 100 percent support what she’s doing,” Erin Yoss, an attendee, said.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Sheldon Everhart said. “I think it’s great to get all dressed up and have a good time to support a good cause.”
