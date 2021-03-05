Trox Gallery and Gifts is celebrating one year in business today during the Emporia First Friday Art Walk.
"This has been a wild year, but it has been the most rewarding year of my life," said Trox owner and EFF co-founder Kaila Mock. "I love opening the doors to Trox every morning and visiting with customers. When artists come by with new artwork, I must be very careful not to sprain my ankle from jumping up and down with excitement!"
To celebrate the milestone, Trox Gallery is serving as the presenting venue, with Brenda Thomson's "Sacred Feminine" exhibition on display for Women's History Month.
"I am completely honored to have Brenda Thomson’s Sacred Feminine on display at Trox Gallery for my one-year 'Troxiversary' and Women’s History Month," Mock said. "I have been an admirer of Brenda’s collage style paintings for several years, so for Sacred Feminine to be the featured exhibition at the woman-owned presenting venue for Women’s History Month is just incredible."
Thomson's goal is to "inspire other women to embrace their sacredness. To speak out fearlessly. To honor the feminine energy we are given. I hope others will connect with a painting from this series, recognize a particular attribute in themselves, or be thankful for the women that embodied strength in their own lives. We are all sisters.”
The Emporia First Friday Art Walk kicks off at 5 p.m. today with 12 venues including Chi Em Eats, the Emporia Arts Center, Mulready's Pub, Tallgrass Trends Boutique, Dusty Trail Gift Shoppe, L & L Pets, Twin Rivers Winery, Sweet Granada, Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co. and Vault Meats and Cheeses.
Mock said both she and Thomson will be at the gallery to discuss Thomson's process and the women depicted in the "Sacred Feminine" exhibition.
"All of Brenda’s pieces are for sale," Mock said. "Art walkers can also enjoy 15% off jigsaw puzzles at Trox during the art walk, and I will be putting together a special Women’s History-inspired gift basket for the Passport Prize. You are going to want to try to win this prize!"
Mock said Uncommon Threads has also put together a special 'Troxiversary' merchandise store. Seven artists have designed Trox T-shirts. The artists are Allysa Cervantes-Hallett, Jamie Darcy, John Decker, Kat Dorcas, James Ehlers, Joel Smith and Chloe Soetaert.
"Each one of them is my favorite thing in the world," Mock said.
Emporia First Friday runs from 5 - 9 p.m. today. Stop by Trox Gallery and Gifts, 729 Commercial St., to check out the presenting venue.
A full list of artists can be found at www.emporiafirstfriday.com and on the @emporaifirstfriday Facebook page.
