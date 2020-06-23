NLCYA fireworks sale
The North Lyon County Youth Association will sell fireworks at the Orchard, 1120 N. Hwy. 99, Saturday - July 4. Hours are 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday, noon - 9 p.m. Sunday, 3 - 9 p.m. June 29 - July 2. Hours on July 3 and July 4 are 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Proceeds benefit NLCYA. Shop is air conditioned.
Brickhorse at the VFW
VFW Post No. 1980 welcomes Brickhorse for another evening of music and dancing, 8 - 11 p.m. Saturday at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd.
Entry is $5 per person. The public is welcome to attend.
Nacho Average fundraiser
The Neosho Rapids Elementary PTO is holding the Nacho Average fundraiser 5 - 7 p.m. Friday at the Hartford Community Building. Menu options include crispitos, nachos or kids crispitos. All meals come with chips and salsa and a dessert (brownie or cupcake).
Prices are $5 for kids or $7 for adults. Add an extra crispito for $1. Exchange change or check only.
Place an order by June 22 on Nacho Average PTO Fundraiser on Facebook or call or text 620-794-5693 or 620-340-2798. Specify number of orders, name of person picking up and time of pick-up.
Blood drives
Charter Funerals and Maplewood Memorial Lawn are sponsoring a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. June 29 at the Flinthills Mall. Call 620-794-8311 to make an appointment or go online to www.redcross.org.
Blood donations are needed now more than ever during the pandemic. To make your life-saving appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The Tornado Trot and Trail is set for Saturday at Reading City Park. The 5K run/walk or 14-mile gravel bike ride benefits Handlebars of Hope.
Registration is $20. Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for a registration form. Visit Tornado Trot and Trail on Facebook for updates and information.
ECKAN Head Start
accepting applications
ECKAN Head Start accepting applications for children birth to age 5. They offer free half-day preschool classes and free full-day preschool services for families who meet eligibility requirements.
Free full-day child care options are also available for children birth to age 3, through high quality child care partnership sites. These services are available to any family that is working or going to school. ECKAN also offers free home visitation services to all families prenatal to children age 5 who meet eligibility requirements.
Parents who are interested in services should contact ECKAN Head Start at 342-2304 or 343-3270 or visit www.eckan.org. Email Theresa Whalen at twhalen@eckan.org or Shelli McElfresh at smcelfresh@eckan.org with questions.
Kids Koncerts Online
The Emporia Public Library’s Kids Koncert series is going online this summer.
Go online at noon each Wednesday for a concert through the end of June.
Visit www.emporialibrary.org for more information on this and other summer events.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry is open from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 - 6 p.m. Sunday. Pre-packaged food is availbled for pickup on the north side of the Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall, 106 Exchange St. One bag per family per weekend.
To-go meals available for pick-up while supplies last.
Luminarias for sale
Relay for Life of the Flint Hills will host a drive-in luminaria ceremony 8 p.m. July 31 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The public is invited to honor those affected by cancer with the reading of names and dedication of luminarias.
Luminarias may be purchased for $10 before July 20 by contacting your favorite RFL team member, emailing RFLflinthills@gmail.com, or by calling 620-215-3865. All money goes to the American Cancer Society.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
