On Wednesday, Governor Laura Kelly announced her intention to issue a mandate next week to delay the reopening of the state’s K-12 schools until after Labor Day — at least Sept. 9.
I took the announcement with two sets of ears.
As a journalist, I went into action. My newsroom team helped me call superintendents and get local reactions. It was hectic. It was a late day. I was tired.
As a mom, I applauded her.
When Kelly closed schools in March, I was one of the many parents around the state who suddenly found themselves trying to work full-time from home while also making sure my two children — who are six years apart and have widely different academic needs and abilities — were receiving the attention and support they needed to be successful.
Balancing my preschooler’s speech and occupational therapies and trying to keep him on task, or keeping on top of my then-sixth grader to make sure things were going OK with the remote classes or assignments were getting logged was a full-time job in and of itself.
Then, of course, I had my own job to do. Interviews and Zoom meetings and writing stories. We had some staff changeover and I took on a new role. Things got a little more hectic.
I already had a huge appreciation for teachers. But seriously, how do preschool teachers do it? Especially when you have Kaidan in your class? Good luck, Riverside. You’ll need it when you guys finally get to meet him.
I won’t lie and say it was smooth-sailing. It wasn’t. It was hard.
And still, when people ask me if I want schools to reopen in the fall, I’m unsure. The rising numbers scares me. We have, as a family, been staying true to the guidelines for social distancing and limiting our travel. We mask up when we are in public.
How will any of that really look in school? Will my kindergartener really be able to wear a mask all day? He does OK in short spurts.
My seventh-grader doesn’t want to be in a classroom this year. Jack had heart surgery in March, right before things really ramped up in Kansas. That scares me, too.
Our schools need more time to plan and prepare for the upcoming school year. Our teachers need more time to see how things looks. Everyone needs to feel safe.
Extending that planning time even by a few weeks can help us get a lot more information and see how the novel coronavirus is tracking in the state.
From what we have seen, each local district will have control over its own calendar but Kelly’s mandate will not go into effect unless it is approved by the State Board of Education.
If you support Kelly’s action — and even if you don’t — I urge you to reach out to State Board Member for District No. 7 Ben Jones, and let him know how you feel.
Jones can be reached by phone at 620-278-6063 or email at bjones@ksde.org.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
