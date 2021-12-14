James Oliver Fuller, 85, of Emporia, Kansas died Friday, December 10, 2021 at his home.
James was born September 15, 1936 in Neosho Rapids, Kansas the son of William and Leta (Briggs) Fuller, Jr. Mr. Fuller was for 20 years the head groundskeeper for Welch Stadium. He then became a computer programmer at Emporia State University for 20 years retiring in 1997. James was a member of the First Baptist Church in Emporia and had served as a Leader for the Boy Scouts of America.
On October 14, 1956 James married Mary Beach in Emporia. She survives. Other survivors include sons, Edd W. Fuller and wife Cheryl of Emporia, James R. Fuller and wife Kathi of Round Lake, Illinois; brother, Robert Fuller of Kansas City, Kansas; 4 grandchildren, Edd W. Fuller, II, James Lee Fuller, Ted Allen Fuller, and Kathy Fuller all of Emporia; and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Mary Katherine Fuller and a son, Theodore William Fuller.
James has donated his body to Kansas University Medical Center. No services are planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America or the Emporia Alzheimer’s Support Group and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
