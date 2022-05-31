It may be Tuesday, but Lyon County Crime Stoppers has resumed its “Felony Friday” search for wanted suspects.
The program's newest search is for Nathan Eugene Shown, 41. He's wanted for aggravated robbery.
Shown's name came up when two-year-old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs disappeared in January. He was mentioned as possibly one of the last people to see the girl before she vanished.
Cabrera-Downs eventually was found safe and paternal grandmother Jessica Downs was arrested. Shown was never named as a suspect in the case.
Information leading to the arrest of Shown could earn a $1,000 reward. Tips can be left by calling 620-342-2273, visiting P3Tips.com online or by using the P3 smartphone app.
So far, the Felony Friday campaign is one-for-three in capturing suspects.
(1) comment
Sounds more like possibly kidnapping than aggravated robbery...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.