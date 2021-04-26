Mask requirements are changing for North Lyon County Schools this week, after the USD 251 Board of Education voted to amend the district's mask policy during a special meeting Monday evening.
Beginning Wednesday, masks will be required on school buses and in hallways, but optional in classrooms where social distancing is possible. The 5-1 decision came after a lengthy discussion — and another failed motion — at the beginning of the meeting.
Board member Mitchell Maxfield was not in attendance.
The meeting was called after the Lyon County Commission abruptly ended a county-wide mask mandate during its Thursday morning action session last week.
The first motion, presented by board member Tammie Reed, would have made masks entirely optional on school property regardless of the ability to social distance. Reed said students had become too "indoctrinated" to mask wearing and should be given the choice on whether they wanted to wear them or not.
She said she had heard from a number of her constituents over the course of the school year asking for her to "get rid of the masks."
Board President Matt Horton said he agreed that it was time to move forward. Board member Tim Burton said he would feel better about making masks mandatory on buses, but since the county's quarantining guidelines didn't account for mask wearing, he didn't see how it mattered.
But board members David Goldsmith Jr., Angela Anderson and Gary Heine were not persuaded.
Heine was concerned about getting seniors to graduation. With about 20 days left in the school year, he said he would rather continue with masks through the end of the year and then see how easing restrictions worked through summer school.
Reed's motion failed to pass, with a 3-3 vote.
The topic was revisited after an unrelated executive session during which Anderson said she had had more time to consider the matter.
She then proposed the motion to require masks in buses and hallways and in classroom spaces where social distancing is not possible. Heine opposed the change.
The board also approved changes to the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school calendars.
