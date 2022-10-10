A fire at the Emporia/Lyon County Transfer Station Monday morning was put out before first responders arrived, Emporia Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said.
"It sounds like some fireworks were ... improperly disposed of," Conley said. "They got everything out before we got there."
Lyon County firefighters were called to the Emporia/Lyon County Transfer Station, 3100 W South Ave, around 10:30 Monday morning for a reported fire.
