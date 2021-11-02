Happy November!
It’s finally here. I woke up this fine Monday morning, so pleased with myself for all the work I’d done this weekend and then remembered my very own Murphy’s Menu! This one will be short and sweet, or should I say, buttery and sweet.
Speaking of the Red Stocking Breakfast — which occupied much of my time this last week — it will be held December 4 at Bruff’s Bar & Grill. New location, hearty breakfast menu, celebrity servers, all-one-can-eat, family friendly, plenty of room — other than emphasizing that this event supports the Emporia offices of the Kansas Children’s Service League, the only thing left to say now is watch for tickets to go on sale locally and at kcsl.org.
What does that have to do with butter, cakes and Susan Mai? Not too much, however, Susan is the star of today’s menu.
If you follow this former ESU costume-building queen on Facebook, you’ll see the exquisite baking and cooking she does along with a tour of the fantastic cocktails from such books as “The Official Downton Abbey Cocktail Book,” “Vintage Spirits & Forgotten Cocktails” and “A Drinkable Feast 1920’s Paris.”
It’s good to be retired.
So, the annual Mai Oktoberfest occurred weekend before last, Andrew entered a few brews in the homebrew competition (which Tracey Graham won, by the way — Prost!) and many happy people gathered in the Mai’s beautifully landscaped back yard and garden for an outdoor German foodfest.
There were brats and bierocks, kolaches and cabbage, spaetzle and strudel and this wonderful, easy, celebratory cake from the northern regions of Germany. The German word for cake is “kuchen.” The German word for butter? It’s ‘butter.”
Try it, you will like it. Let’s get cooking!
SUSAN’S GERMAN BUTTERKUCHEN
For the dough:
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup sugar
4 eggs
1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon lemon extract
2 cups flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
For the topping:
1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
9 Tablespoons butter
4 Tablespoons milk
2 cups sliced almonds
Pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees. If you use a dark baking pan, reduce the heat to 375 degrees.
Add all ingredient for the dough to a large bowl and mix until just combined. Do not incorporate too much air; this could cause a collapse during baking.
Grease a baking pan or casserole dish. Susan used a clear casserole dish 9-x-13-inches. Pour the dough into the pan and spread out evenly.
Place a medium-sized saucepan over low heat, and the milk and butter, and heat until melted. Do not scald the milk.
Add the sugar and stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. Add the vanilla extract and the almond slices to the saucepan and combine well.
Carefully top the dough with the mixture and spread out evenly.
Bake for about 20 — 25 minutes, Remove the cake from the oven and allow to cool completely in the pan.
It’s optional, but traditional and very pretty if you finish the Butterkuchen with a dusting of powdered sugar.
