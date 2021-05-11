Glenda Ruth (Rodgers) Mark, 64, of Emporia, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Glenda was born September 30, 1956, in Burlington, KS, the daughter of Gerald Glen and Mary Ruth (Shutt) Rodgers.
Glenda graduated from LeRoy High School in 1975. She attended Allen County Community College and graduated with an Associate’s degree. She attended Emporia State University, and then graduated from Flint Hills Technical College with a degree in Graphic Arts. Glenda worked at Wal-Mart in Emporia for over 20 years.
On April 21, 1990, she married James Mark in Emporia.
Glenda loved quilting, tatting, and crafting. She attended many craft fairs and classes. She was a member of the Lace Guild, of Bartlesville, OK, the Quilt Guild, and the Piecemakers of Ottawa, KS.
Glenda was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; a brother, Floyd Rodgers; and a brother-in-law, Billy Hale.
Glenda is survived by her sister, Phyllis Hale, Burlington; nieces, Victoria (Josh) Prock, LeRoy, and their children, J.J., Lucas, Kyle, and Sawyer, and Christina (Michael) Lawson, New Strawn, and their children, Gracie and Ayden.
Cremation is planned and no services are scheduled at this time.
