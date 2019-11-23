Chelsey and Trevor Line of Olpe are the parents of a daughter, Everley Joy Line, born November 11 at Newman Regional Health. Everley’s siblings are Hailey, Paisley, Bristol, Gracie Mae, Treven and the late Kaydence.
Grandparents are Mark and Kathy Peterson of Osage City and Mike and Peggy Line of Olpe. Great-grandparents are Vern and Pauline Hosler of El Dorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.