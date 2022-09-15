Tammie McDiffett of

Emporia, Kansas, died

Wednesday, September 7,

2022 at Stormont Vail Hospital

in Topeka. She was 61.

She worked as an aid for

various nursing homes.

Memorial services will be

announced at a later date.

Campanella & Stewart Funeral

Home in Wamego has

the arrangements.

