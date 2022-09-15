Tammie McDiffett of
Emporia, Kansas, died
Wednesday, September 7,
2022 at Stormont Vail Hospital
in Topeka. She was 61.
She worked as an aid for
various nursing homes.
Memorial services will be
announced at a later date.
Campanella & Stewart Funeral
Home in Wamego has
the arrangements.
