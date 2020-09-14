Special to The Gazette
TFI, leading child welfare agency, and Foster Care Technologies are excited to announce a new desktop and mobile app for TFI foster parents.
The TFI Foster Family Portal, now available on iOS and Android mobile devices, transforms how TFI foster parents and staff share vital information and documents pertaining to current and potential placements in their home.
Innovative features on TFI’s mobile app include:
The Licensing and Renewal module allows the tracking and submitting of initial and renewal licensing documents, as well as help keep foster homes in compliance by reminding them when their license and other documents are due. Foster families will no longer be required to store these documents in their email or on paper and will no longer have to try to remember to give them to their worker at home visits. Just snap a picture and upload it!
The Current Placements module allows TFI and foster parents to share documents that pertain to the current placements in their home, as well as reminders of upcoming appointments. Again, no need for keeping all that paper around!
Your Matches module is one of our favorites — based on the profile preferences you develop with your Foster Care Worker, our proprietary software ECAP (Every Child a Priority) will send suggested placement matches directly to your phone or computer. Express your interest by just clicking a button!
Foster Family Info module is a collection of helpful forms, websites and other information tailored to the needs of foster families.
The Notifications module will allow your worker or TFI to send needed information directly to your phone — Think COVID-19 updates — you can archive them for later to clean up your home page!
Over the last few years TFI has made tremendous progress in our goal to become as paperless as possible. The Foster Family Portal is one more tool to help us meet this goal. In addition to becoming as paperless as possible, we are focusing on working smarter-not harder. By using the Foster Family Portal, families will be able to submit documentation throughout the month and not just during their visits with their worker. This will allow the family and worker to focus on the “work” and not the “paperwork” during visits.
To register for the Foster Family Portal, visit us online at www.fosterfamilyportal.com. Look for us in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
TFI is a leading child welfare agency providing experience, compassion, quality services and care in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. We provide various types of services in the community and have over 50 years of experience in providing child welfare services including foster care services, group home care, case management, independent living, psychiatric residential treatment center, behavioral health, adoption services, visitation services, and aftercare services.
If you are interested in learning more about how you can make a difference in the life of a child by becoming a foster parent, visit us at www.tfifamily.org or call us at 833-7FOSTER.
