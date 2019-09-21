Olpe had the top finisher in both high school races Thursday afternoon at the Northern Heights Cross Country Invitational at The Orchard, north of Emporia.
Smith had the lead time in the girls race by a 45 second margin, crossing the finish in 21:20. Also medaling for the Eagles was Mallory Kueser, who was 15th with a time of 25:42.
The host Wildcats saw Teagan Hines take fifth (23:36) and Taylor Pringle place 22nd (26:59). Council Grove’s Jordyn Picolet placed sixth (23:39), while Liz Mascotte was 17th and Bree Hilton was 20th.
Chase County was led by Alexus Hatcher, who was 18th with a time of 26:22.
In the boys’ race, Nolan Redeker finished first with a time of 17:42, with a nearly 40 second lead on Osage City’s Walker Stromgren. Northern Heights’ Jerrod Campbell placed third, crossing the finish in 18:30.
The Wildcats’ Taj Bailey also had a top-10 finish, reaching the end in 19:11 to place seventh.
Chase County’ Brock Lauer was eighth (19:14) and Olpe’s Jed Cole was 16th (19:49).
Hartford’s Adam Blankley was 27th with a time of 20:33. Council Grove was led by Jeric Heath, whose time of 20:19 was good for 22nd.
