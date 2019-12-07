Terry Lee McCracken of Emporia died on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. She was 78.
Terry was born on December 21, 1940 in Moline, Kansas the daughter of Morris and Veronica Meyers Carley. She married Floyd Leroy McCracken on December 1, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas. He survives.
Surviving family members include: husband, Floyd L. McCracken of Emporia; son, Brian McCracken of Emporia; daughter, Desiree (Dede) Brunner and husband Mark of Ramona; grandchildren, Jake (Stephanie) McCracken, John McCracken, Carley (Jase) Smedley, and AJ Throgmorton; great-granddaughter, Karsen McCracken; sister, Tiekka Vaubel and husband Brian of St. Marys; half-brother, Dan Carley of Lawrence; step-brother, Mike James of Hutchinson; half siblings, Lana, Nancy, Marla, and Bobby and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill, Richard, and Tim Carley; and sister, Rita Martin.
Terry was a Realtor in Emporia for many years and later was an antique dealer and owned the Wild Rose Antique Mall in Emporia. She was a member of the Emporia Board of Realtors, and the Kansas Association of Realtors.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia with a visitation from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday night at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Bushong Cemetery, Bushong, Kansas. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo, Emporia Alzheimer’s Group or the Buck Animal Fund can be sent in care of the funeral home.
