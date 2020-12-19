Dehlia Sutton, education coordinator at DTZ, had been wanting to do a free backpack program for teachers for a long time. After the pandemic began and education shifted to remote and hybrid, she knew that now was the perfect time to start.
With the help of the Flint Hills Optimist Club, the Donaldson family and Friends of the Emporia Zoo member Bridget Burdan — the program is officially on.
“This program allows educators to come to the zoo and basically check out a [themed] book bag,” Sutton said. “Kind of what you would do if you went to the library to check out a book.”
She explained that educators does not mean in the traditional sense. Parents or grandparents teaching kids at home, remote teachers and anyone in an educational role can check out a backpack for free.
Burdan donated her time to embroider the backpacks and help Sutton prepare them. Currently, there are four themed backpacks: lemurs, black footed ferrets, pollinators and sea turtles.
“Each backpack comes with some lesson plans that you can use or not, activities, it has some artifacts in it, all of them have some kind of book and I try to put different books for different grade levels in them,” Sutton said. “You come and check out a backpack, you have 10 days to have the backpack.”
Educators have time to look through the backpack and implement lesson plans and activities. She said if teachers need to have the backpack for a little bit longer, they can contact her.
Teachers are allowed to check out one backpack at a time. However, if teachers are going over endangered species, “well obviously we have a lemur and a black footed ferret backpack,” Sutton said. “If they called ahead and explained what they were doing or what they were looking at doing, I am sure I could definitely make allowances as long as those backpacks were available.”
Sutton plans to add three more themed backpacks at the beginning of the year: reptiles, birds of prey and amphibians. She is constantly thinking of new themes to add and would love to have more backpacks to offer in the future.
“Most of these backpacks are geared more toward elementary,” she said. “A lot of the lesson plans are K-5 or K-6. Not saying that I could definitely not find things for middle school or high school, it just happens to be that a lot of them are geared toward elementary school.”
Backpacks will be cleaned when they are returned due to the ongoing novel coronavirus. If educators want a backpack that is checked out, then they will be put on a waiting list.
“I hope it has a really good impact, a really big one. I hope it brings something fresh, something new,” Sutton said. “Some of these have some really, really fun activities that I think teachers right now that are doing virtual could probably still do with their classes that are virtual. Hopefully it just makes kids excited about these animals, conservation efforts that go along with these animals and just kind of thinking outside of the box right now, especially since everyone is trapped inside.”
She is excited about the new program and hopes that it will be available for a long time. She is also thankful for the support from the community.
“I am really, really grateful and thankful for the sponsors because it is a new program and they kind of took a leap of faith into it ... Without our sponsors and volunteers doing this stuff, it would not be possible,” Sutton said.
Call to see what backpacks are available to check out at 620-341-4372 or email Sutton at zeducation@emporia-kansas.gov for more information to get started.
