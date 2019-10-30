Sandra Lee Moore, 83, of Emporia, KS passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Council Grove, KS. Sandra was born Sandra Lee Sample April 17, 1936 in Council Grove, KS to Shirley E. Richter and George E. Sample.
Sandra grew up in Council Grove and graduated from Council Grove High School in 1953. Sandra attended Kansas University. As a young woman she had many jobs some of which were managing restaurants in Council Grove and working in nursing homes before starting her career with Avon Products as a District Manager in Emporia, KS where she retired after 20 years of service. Post retirement she worked at Flying J Truck stop in Emporia as a hostess for 10 years before retiring completely.
Sandra Sample Murphy Wagner Moore was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a hardworking woman who loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her children: daughter, Teri Stuart of Council Grove, KS; daughter, Cheri Rojek and son-in-law Rick Rojek of Eureka Springs, AR; son, Allen T. Wagner II of Emporia, KS; grandchildren, Jason Thomas of Topeka, Allen (Ted) Wagner III of Emporia, KS, Adam Wagner of Emporia, KS, Jon Wagner of Junction City, KS; brother, Bruce Sample of Alta Vista, KS; and 2 great grandchildren, Natalie & Olivia Thomas.
Memorial Service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, 1000 W Main Street in Council Grove, KS on Wednesday, November 20th at 11:30 am with Reverend Brenda Davids officiating. A luncheon to follow at the United Methodist Church Council Grove/Dunlap Fellowship Hall at 21 N. Mission Street, Council Grove, KS.
Condolences: www.midwestcremationsociety.com.
