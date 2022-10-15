Reviewed by Marcia Lawrence
“Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains” by Lucas Bessire, Princeton University Press 2021, ISBN 9780691212647, Hard cover, 246 pages, $27.95
This is a hard book. It’s hard in that the author writes in a fairly dense academic style. It’s also hard because of its subject: the depletion of water from the ancient Ogallala aquifer that underlies the High Plains, including much of western Kansas.
Kansas Notable Book award winner and National Book Award finalist Bessire weaves tidbits of his personal life and family into conversations with Kansas farmers who give life and depth to the area’s historic legacy. He intersperses his evident affinity for the High Plains with the science that surrounds the Ogallala aquifer and its life-giving water. The author is on a quest, and it was not yet won with the publication of this book.
What the author has done incredibly well is to present a clear and even-handed portrait of the majestic Ogallala aquifer: what it was, how it originated, what it is now, and why it is fast disappearing. He is precise and accurate in recounting what has led to the demise of the irreplaceable water source. Bessire presents without prejudice varying points of view from people who literally are boots on the ground and living with the day to day reality of losing their only source of water.
The author’s unique perspective is informed in part by his deep Kansas roots. He is a sixth generation Kansan. Like many small-town Kansans, Bessire ‘got the heck outta Dodge’ as soon as he could, and thought he’d never look back. Returning to Kansas to mend fences with his father, Bessire finds a common bond: aquifer depletion. The author’s grandmother, to whom he dedicated the book, left her writings and notes about the history of the area. He incorporates much of her musings, adding yet another facet to the story.
The point of no return, of running out of water in the foreseeable future, has already arrived in western Kansas. The situation is dire in regard to running out. Recharging the aquifer cannot occur in tandem with current agricultural practices. Essentially we have reached the end of a non-renewable resource.
Yet there is hope, and Bessire finds hope in his grandmother’s writings. He also presents current examples of people and places making groundwater conservation work. He decries politics of blame and encourages politics of responsibility, while at the same time exposing how corporate agriculture couldn’t care less about water conservation. He contrasts this with the diverse practices and opinions of small Kansas family farmers.
I said at the beginning that this is a hard book. Perhaps the hardest aspect is embracing Bessire’s unique way of telling his intertwined personal and ecological stories. I found it absolutely worth the time to read a bit, digest, consider … then go back and read a bit more and reflect.
Watch a Humanities Kansas author talk with Lucas Bessire on YouTube hosted by Jeremy Gill at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_dFNwnVmq0.
