Often in the news we hear from victims of sexual harassment allegations. With this in mind, SOS, Inc. is reminding the community of its services.
SOS is a non-profit organization that provides advocacy and support to victims of sexual and domestic violence, including sexual harassment, as well as child abuse, neglect and human trafficking.
SOS Crisis Services offers free, confidential advocacy services.
“We have a staff of trained advocates who offer non-judgmental support to victims and their families," SOS Crisis Services Director Mary Halleran said. "Anyone who has been directly or indirectly affected by sexual harassment are welcome to contact us.”
While all SOS advocates are trained to help victims, Sakeena Agha is the primary advocate for sexual assault victims. She said it’s important for people who are affected by the reports of harassment to share their feelings with someone they trust.
“I am here to believe and support victims of sexual harassment and help individuals, parents or families who are concerned family members may have been targets of harassment,” Agha said. “Frequently, victims think they did something to invite harassing comments or texts, which is much like the feelings expressed by sexual assault victims. I want all victims to know the person who targeted them is the only one responsible for the unacceptable — and unlawful — behavior.”
SOS offers specific action steps anyone can take to assist someone who reveals they have been sexually harassed:
• I believe you.
• I’m sorry this happened. It’s NOT your fault.
• What can I do to help?
Individuals who want to discuss SOS services can contact the Crisis Services office at 620-342-7943 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays or through the 24 hour Helpline at 800-825-1295. All calls and services are free and confidential.
In the first sentence it says "...in the news we hear from victims of sexual harassment allegations."
So I become a victim when I make an allegation? It does not have to be proved. I suppose the harrasser has to prove his innocence?
In the next sentence it says that "sexual harrassment...includes sexcual assualt ...and rape."
n the office, patting a woman on the shoulder and saying "job well done" is not only "inapproproate touching" but also makes the boss touching the employee a sexual predator and guilty of sexual assault and rape.
Does ANYONE have a question why I would NEVER open a business in the Disunited States of America?
How much money does this social justice organization suck off from the taxpayers?
