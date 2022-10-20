An Emporia teenager was injured late Wednesday when her vehicle flipped over along Interstate 35.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Megan Olson, 18, was heading toward the turnpike toll plaza around 5:10 p.m. when she somehow lost control about a half-mile west of the Merchant Street exit.
Olson's Tahoe rolled along the right shoulder of the highway. But she wore a seat belt and her injuries are considered minor.
Olson was taken to a hospital for treatment in a “personal vehicle”, troopers said. No one else was in the vehicle.
