It's one thing to shoot off fireworks legally. It's another thing to dispose of them safely.
Emporia firefighters say a metal trash can at Peter Pan Park went up in flames Thursday night, because someone put spent fireworks inside it.
A crew was called to put out the fire around 10:20 p.m. The damage was confined to the trash can, with no one reported injured.
“Don't throw your fireworks in a trash can. Throw them in a bucket of water,” firefighter Willie Ward advised Friday.
It's not clear where the fireworks were sparked. It's illegal to fire them in Emporia city parks.
Fireworks may be shot in Emporia between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. from now until Tuesday. On Independence Day, evening hours are extended to 11 p.m.
